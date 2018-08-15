× Multiple Flood Warnings Issued For Parts Of River Valley

The previous Flash Flood Warning for the Fort Smith Area has been extended until 3:30PM Wednesday. Even though heavy rain is tapering off, scattered showers are still possible in the River Valley into the evening. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until 7PM Wednesday for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Le Flore, and Sequoyah counties. A Flood Warning is issued for the Poteau River near Panama and Poteau, Oklahoma Click HERE for interactive radar.

-5NEWS Weather Team