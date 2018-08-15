× Police: Fayetteville Man Admitted To Setting Dumpster, Couch Fires

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police say a Fayetteville man admitted to starting nine fires on Betty Jo Drive between April and July.

Derek Sean Wilson, 33, was arrested Wednesday (Aug. 15) in connection with criminal mischief and 10 counts of reckless burning — both felonies.

Fayetteville police were investigating Wednesday at 580 N. Betty Jo Drive — the site of a recent townhome fire — when they noticed Wilson standing nearby.

Police said Wilson, who has long black hair and was wearing all black, matched the description of the suspected dumpster arsonist.

Wilson agreed to speak to police and was arrested after making “incriminating statements about the dumpster fires, including professing knowledge as to the suspect’s motivations,” according to the report.

Later at the police department, Wilson admitted to setting the nine dumpster fires and burning a couch and recliner in an empty parking lot.

The Fayetteville Fire Department estimated the dumpster fires caused roughly $1,800 to $2,400 in damages.

Fire Marshal Brian Sloat said Wilson isn’t linked to the townhome fire on Monday (Aug. 14).

Wilson was being booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.