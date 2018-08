ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged shoplifter at Kohl’s.

Rogers police said the stole $140 worth of merchandise on Aug. 9 from the store at 301 N. 46th St. She was in the store about 8 p.m. when a store employee approached her before she ran off.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 479-636-4141.