Several Streets Reported Closed Due To Flooding In River Valley

(KFSM) — Law enforcement agencies throughout the River Valley and Oklahoma reported streets closed due to flooding Wednesday (Aug. 15).

In Van Buren, police reported flooding on the following streets:

South 4th Street from Broadway to Wood Street

Highway 49 near South 4th Street

Fort Smith Police reported the following streets flooded:

South 66th between Kinkead and Park avenues

North O Street and North Greenwood in the area of Martin Luther King Park

Kelley Highway between North 8th and North 9th streets

Kelley Highway and North 27th Street

North 9th and North 10th streets at the intersections of North G, North H, North F and North I streets

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following roads closed:

State Highway 59 between Highway 64 and Wood Street

State Highway 348 between Oliver Springs Road and North Rudy Road

Viewers also reported street flooding. Some of those areas include:

North 26th Street, Fort Smith

North 32nd and North M Streets, Fort Smith

Dora Road, Van Buren

Lowwater Bridge off Pevehouse Road, Van Buren

Uniontown Road, Van Buren

Police are urging drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” and not to drive around barriers placed on flooded roadways.

Take a look at flooding images sent in by viewers and law enforcement in the gallery below.