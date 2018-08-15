Several Streets Reported Closed Due To Flooding In River Valley

(KFSM) — Law enforcement agencies throughout the River Valley and Oklahoma reported streets closed due to flooding Wednesday (Aug. 15).

In Van Buren, police reported flooding on the following streets:

South 4th Street from Broadway to Wood Street

Highway 49 near South 4th Street

Fort Smith Police reported the following streets flooded:

  • South 66th between Kinkead and Park avenues
  • North O Street and North Greenwood in the area of Martin Luther King Park
  • Kelley Highway between North 8th and North 9th streets
  • Kelley Highway and North 27th Street
  • North 9th and North 10th streets at the intersections of North G, North H, North F and North I streets

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following roads closed:

  • State Highway 59 between Highway 64 and Wood Street
  • State Highway 348 between Oliver Springs Road and North Rudy Road

Viewers also reported street flooding. Some of those areas include:

  • North 26th Street, Fort Smith
  • North 32nd and North M Streets, Fort Smith
  • Dora Road, Van Buren
  • Lowwater Bridge off Pevehouse Road, Van Buren
  • Uniontown Road, Van Buren

Police are urging drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” and not to drive around barriers placed on flooded roadways.

Take a look at flooding images sent in by viewers and law enforcement in the gallery below.

