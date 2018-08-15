Several Streets Reported Closed Due To Flooding In River Valley

(KFSM) — Law enforcement agencies throughout the River Valley and Oklahoma reported streets closed due to flooding Wednesday (Aug. 15).
In Van Buren, police reported flooding on the following streets:
South 4th Street from Broadway to Wood Street
Highway 49 near South 4th Street
Fort Smith Police reported the following streets flooded:
- South 66th between Kinkead and Park avenues
- North O Street and North Greenwood in the area of Martin Luther King Park
- Kelley Highway between North 8th and North 9th streets
- Kelley Highway and North 27th Street
- North 9th and North 10th streets at the intersections of North G, North H, North F and North I streets
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following roads closed:
- State Highway 59 between Highway 64 and Wood Street
- State Highway 348 between Oliver Springs Road and North Rudy Road
Viewers also reported street flooding. Some of those areas include:
- North 26th Street, Fort Smith
- North 32nd and North M Streets, Fort Smith
- Dora Road, Van Buren
- Lowwater Bridge off Pevehouse Road, Van Buren
- Uniontown Road, Van Buren
Police are urging drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” and not to drive around barriers placed on flooded roadways.
Take a look at flooding images sent in by viewers and law enforcement in the gallery below.