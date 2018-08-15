Spiro Seeks Strong QB Play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPIRO (KFSM) - Just three years ago, Spiro went 0-10, and then-freshman Deontei Braggs was a young wide receiver. Now he enters his senior season as a third year quarterback, having lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back playoff berths and a first round playoff win last season. Head coach Chris Bunch, entering his 29th season in Spiro, thinks Braggs has made strides this off season.

"He's been more coach-able this year. In the past when we got on him, he took the 'aw, you're picking on me' kind of attitude. But this year he's really accepted coaching, he's matured a lot with his passing, he's making better decisions, and he's become a leader. He's a senior this year, we don't have many seniors so he's one of the leaders this year."

An improved Braggs could spell trouble for Oklahoma, considering he put up over 3,000 yards between his arm and his legs last year, totaling 29 touchdowns.

The leadership is a nice addition for team lacking in age.

"We only have five seniors," points out Bunch. "They've stepped up, but we need all of them to lead."

The young team does have the experience of a playoff victory under their belts, however.

"In the past, we'd lost in the first round," says Bunch. "Last year, making it to the second round and losing to a very good team, I think that's going to make a difference."

The push to make it even further begins August 31st, when the Bulldogs play host to the Roland Rangers.