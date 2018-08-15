Update On Flash Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The flash flooding from earlier in the day Wednesday has ended but the ground remains saturated across the Greater Fort Smith area with recent rains up to around 6" in Eastern Oklahoma and West Central Arkansas.

Rainy August continues into the weekend with scattered showers are expected for the rest of the week. Another chance for Flash Flooding will return heading into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms once again becoming more widespread with flash flooding another possibility.

-Garrett