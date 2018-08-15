× WATCH: Scattered Rain Still Possible Tonight

Heavy rain pushed through the area earlier today, but it remained over the River Valley until early afternoon. This resulted in local flooding in the Fort Smith area. There will be a break from the rain in the late afternoon, but scattered showers redevelop after 5PM and could last overnight. Sunshine peaks through for the beginning of Thursday, but wet weather returns for the weekeend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Futurecast 6PM - Scattered showers and storms redevelop in eastern Oklahoma. These will push through the River Valley throughout the evening.

Futurecast 9PM - Most of the scattered rain will clear out after sunset. A few showers will linger in the eastern River Valley overnight.

With a few breaks in the clouds and more sunshine in the morning, temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances return Thursday night, with increasing coverage into the weekend.

-Sabrina