Adventure Arkansas: Lake Ouachita

We headed south to explore Lake Ouachita, Arkansas' largest lake that is completely within state lines. Resting deep within the Ouachita National Forest, it covers 40000 acres of water, boasting 690 miles of shoreline. The name Ouachita is a French spelling of the Choctaw phrase “owa chito”, which means big hunt. There are so many things to do at the lake, including swimming, fishing, and camping.

Arkansas Game And Fish Commission's Trey Reid says he "thinks camping on Lake Ouachita is a blast. You get to really get away from everybody. You have the place to yourself. I really like it at night. Man you look up thousands and thousands of stars, and just a great experience in truly a remote location here in Arkansas that you can get away from the clouds."

The lake is a reservoir that results from the Blakely Mountain Dam, completely in 1953 by the United State Army Corps of Engineers to provide electricity.

The Arkansas Game And Fish Commission says that "Lake Ouachita is a Corps of Engineers Lake and the Corps allows camping on the islands, it’s got about two hundred islands depending on water level give or take, so you can choose one that fits you. If you want to go out and have a fishing trip, you can do that."

This part of Arkansas is absolutely breathtaking. It’s another gem of our beautiful state. With Adventure Arkansas and covering the lakes where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.