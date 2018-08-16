Arkansas Game And Fish Asks Hunters For Help Reporting Chronic Wasting Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission held an open forum Thursday (Aug. 17) to educate hunters on how to prevent the chronic wasting disease from spreading to other parts of the state.

For over 20 years the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have been testing thousands of deer for chronic wasting disease.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Official Keith Stephens told 5NEWS ''We didn't find it until 2016, but we've continued to test and we are still finding positive deer. But, we hope to contain it in this area, that's our main purpose. We're talking to the public and letting them know what we are trying to do,".

Deer and elk can catch chronic wasting disease through bodily liquids.

''We know that it can be transmitted through saliva, urine, all kinds of fluids that the deer can pass from each other,'' said Stephens.

Deer or elk suffering from the chronic wasting disease will be very skinny, urinating excessively, and the animal won't have a fear of humans.

Officials with Arkansas Game and Fish say the best thing to do is call them if you think you have seen a deer or have harvested wild game with the disease.

"We'll come out and pull it the only unfortunately the only thing you can test them with for any certainty is post mortal so they have to be put down for before we can test them," said Stephens.

The Arkansas Game and Fish are urging hunters to be cautious of chronic wasting disease, but some hunters say they're not worried.

''It seems like such a small chance of anything happening so part of me is like hey, don`t cut the bone and cook your meat,'' said Karl Doege.

But, at times Doege said that chronic wasting disease is in the back of his mind when he's eating his harvested deer meat.

''It is at times but again, it's like you can go out and drive a car and die right then. I mean what`s the difference? It's hard to think about, you can get any disease at any time.''

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says that there's never been a case of a human contracting chronic waste disease.

The 2018 deer season for archery begins on September 22.