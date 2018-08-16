Bentonville Grad Aces All Eight AP Exams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE -- (KFSM) Alex Kitson made academic history in Northwest Arkansas after getting perfect scores on all eight of his advanced placement tests.

“Ecstatic more than anything. Not so much for the results but just based off where the results could take me for college and the future.”

At the end of the year, students can take a national AP exam. If they score a 3,4 or 5 they can be awarded college credit.

The 18-year-old arrived at the Bentonville High School in 2016 from England and will return the next few weeks to attend his dream college, The London School of Economics and Political Science.

"It’s where I always wanted to go. I want to go into investment banking so it’s a big target school for that so that was really my main target for the last 3 or 4 years.”

In addition to excelling academically, Alex also competed in track and field while at BHS, something that he has loved since a young age.

Not only are Alex's friends and family extremely proud, but so are his teachers and couches.

BHS Assistant Principal Greg Puckett said he knew Kitson was something special.

“Students at BHS work incredibly hard in the classroom, on the field, in the arts but Alex’s accomplishment is particularly extraordinary and we’re really really proud of him."