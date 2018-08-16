Fayetteville Police Investigating Drug-Related Shooting
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday (Aug. 15) that left one man injured.
Fayetteville police were called about 11:40 p.m. to Washington Regional Medical Center for a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and police believe the shooting was drug related and not a random act.
Police are still investigating and trying to determine the location of the shooting.
Anyone with more information can call the department at 479-587-3555.