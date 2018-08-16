× Fayetteville Police Investigating Possible Abduction On Crossover Road

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are looking for an dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe linked to a possible abduction Thursday (Aug. 16) afternoon near Crossover and Zion roads.

Fayetteville police said several witnesses saw a woman running in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Witnesses said the SUV pulled into the parking lot and a man with a dark complexion got out and pulled her inside.

Police said the SUV left southbound and it’s a cleaner, newer model Santa Fe. The vehicle may have a partial tag of JCC 962.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information should call the police department at 479-587-3555.