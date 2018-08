× Fayetteville Police Investigating ‘Slashing’ Near Gulley Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a man was slashed Thursday (Aug. 16) with a box cutter near Crossover Road and Township Street.

Fayetteville police said the man was slashed in his back around 1:09 p.m. at Oakshire East Apartments. Both he and the suspect were being treated at a local hospital.

Officers were still gathering evidence Thursday afternoon.