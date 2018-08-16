Fayetteville Police Seek Suspect In Debit Card Theft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are looking for a woman they say used a stolen debit card at a local Walmart.

According to police, the woman used the stolen credit/debit card at the Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard recently.

Police noted that she had several tattoos, including a star shape on her upper right chest and tattoos on the inside of each wrist.

She was seen driving a black Nissan passenger car with an out-of-state license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. D. Robbins at the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520.