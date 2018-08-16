× Fort Smith Paper Joins National Rebuttal Against President’s Attacks On News Media

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Southwest Times Record on Thursday (Aug. 16) joined more than 125 newspapers across the country in responding to President Donald Trump’s frequent attacks on the news media.

The paper wrote that it believes “it’s important to highlight the dangers of fanning the flames of distrust toward outlets whose sole purpose is to bring you important information in a timely manner.”

The editorial continued:

Our job is to get the news to you, the readers, and we take that job seriously. Trust is a vital part of that relationship, and we strive every day to maintain that. We make mistakes because we’re human, not because we are attempting to sway opinion one way or another. As journalists, our duty is to provide the information you need to make informed choices. We hold our leaders accountable by attending their meetings, asking questions and researching the truth.

The paper said neither the press nor Donald Trump was the enemy of the people, noting that “the true enemy of any democracy is ignorance.”

“(T)he only way to battle ignorance is through the acquisition of knowledge: a single set of well-researched, incontrovertible, unbiased facts. Politicians come and go, but the people and the press endure.”

The editorial was part of a coordinator effort led by the Boston Globe, which sought to rebuke Trump’s characterizations of the press as an “enemy of the people.”

The president, who contends he has largely been covered unfairly by the press, also employs the term ‘‘fake news’’ often when describing the media.

Trump criticized the Globe and their editorial in a tweet Thursday.

“There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS,” Trump tweeted.

“The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS!”

He tweeted that the Globe “is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press. PROVE IT!”

Editors for the Times Record didn’t respond to messages for comment.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette didn’t appear to join the rebuttal, as there wasn’t a similar editorial in it’s northwest or state editions.

Editors for the paper didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.