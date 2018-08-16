Little Rock Police Helicopter Crashes Shortly After Takeoff
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department confirms one of its helicopters crashed behind a training facility off of Ironton Road in the south part of the city.
Police say there are injuries but have not specified the severity at this time, our news partner KATV in Little Rock reported Wednesday.
Authorities say the crash occurred shortly after takeoff.
KATV has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it is released.