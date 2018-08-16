× Oklahoma Woman Killed In Crawford County Crash

ALMA (KFSM) — An Oklahoma woman was killed and her passenger injured after the pair crashed Wednesday (Aug. 15) on Interstate 40.

Richard Starn, 33, and Nikki Youngblood-Starn, 28, were westbound about 4:15 a.m. near Alma when Starn’s Chevrolet HHR left the highway and struck two trees, according to Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle came to a rest in a ditch.

Youngblood-Starn died from her injuries. Starn was taken to Sparks Hospital in Van Buren. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Police said it was raining and the highway was wet at the time of the accident.