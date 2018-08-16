Police Searching For Person Who Vandalized 5NEWS Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith Police are searching for the man who was caught on video vandalizing one of the 5NEWS vehicles Thursday.

The vandalism took place about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Surveillance video shows the man walking through the back parking lot of the 5NEWS studio in For tSmith and throwing a rock through one of the new cars.

No one was in the car at the time, and nothing was stolen.

If you have any information on the identity of the person in the video, please call the River Valley Crimestoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Your tip could lead to a $1,000 reward.