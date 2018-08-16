Severe Storms Possible Thursday Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Energy rotating across Central Oklahoma will create new showers and thunderstorms across NE Oklahoma and NW Arkansas this evening.

Damaging winds will be the main risk along with very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding will be likely if any storms cross over the same terrain within a short time frame.

The highest risk for storms will be across NE Oklahoma and NW Arkansas closest to the track of the complex and the stalled warm front.

Forecast rain totals for the next week are still in the 2-5" range and additional flash flooding is likely.

-Garrett