UAFS Interim Chancellor Selected

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas System President Dr. Ronald R. Bobbitt announced Thursday (Aug. 16) the appointment of Edward Serna, Ed.D., as interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS).

Chancellor Paul B. Beran, Ph.D., announced he would be leaving the university at the end of August.

Dr. Beran has served as chancellor at UAFS for more than 12 years. He will take on a role as executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents.

Serena is currently chief of staff and vice-chancellor for strategic initiatives at UAFS.

Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt praised Serena in a press release:

“After talking with people on campus and within the community and reflecting on my experiences with him, it was clear that Dr. Serna has the institutional knowledge and skill set to help lead the campus during this time of transition,” Bobbitt said. “Drs. Serna and Beran have worked closely together on a vision for UAFS for many years and I’m confident that the institution is in more than capable hands to continue those initiatives.”

The UA System will work closely with UAFS to immediately begin a national search for Dr. Beran’s replacement, Bobbitt said.

“I am excited and honored to be chosen to lead UAFS in the interim chancellor role,” Serna said in a press release. “Over the past year, we have made enormous strides in improving how our university promotes student success, and I look forward to continuing that momentum over the course of the 2018-19 school year to ensure a smooth and successful transition for the new chancellor.”