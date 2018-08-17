Annual Secchi Day Educates On Water Clarity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Local citizen-scientist are gearing up for a fun day at Secchi Day on Beaver Lake. It's a great way to learn more about the many lakes and rivers we enjoy in our area.

The public is invited to Prairie Creek Marina and Park in Rogers on Saturday to celebrate Secchi Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will be able to learn about Secchi Disk readings and water clarity at Beaver Lake.

A Secchi Disk is a black and white dish that is lowered into the water to measure water clarity. Volunteers will bring their boats to Beaver Lake and collect samples to take Secchi readings.

There will be food and fun activities for all ages. Amy Wilson with the Beaver Lake Water District explained why an event like this is so important for kids.

"Wherever they go in the world, they are going to have an appreciation for water and it's value and the inherent necessary part of their lives that relies on clean and safe water to drink cause without that you will not have your health, and your life depends on it," she said.

For a full list of Secchi Day events, click here.