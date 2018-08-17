× Benton Co. Boy’s Death An Accident, Sheriff’s Office Says

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Investigators have ruled out foul play in the death a of a 7-year-old boy who was found last month in a pond near Gravette.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office believes Jason Thomas Heath wandered from home and drowned before he could be rescued.

His parents won’t face any criminal charges, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Heath was taken to a local hospital after being found in a pond July 27 near Dow Road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The pond is about a half-mile from the boy’s home, Heath’s uncle told 5NEWS, adding that Heath was able to get into the area because of a broken fence.