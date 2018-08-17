Boil Order In Effect In Talihina Area Following E. Coli Contamination

TALIHINA, OK (KFSM) — The city of Talihina, Oklahoma says that the Sardis Lake Water Authority water is contaminated with E. coli, causing a boil order to be placed in effect.

The boil order effects rural water district three, which covers Muse, Whitesboro, and the surrounding Talihina area.

E. coli bacteria were found in the Sardis Lake Water Authority Public Water Supply on Friday (Aug. 17). E. coli bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weak immune systems.

Residents will need to boil water before using for showers, drinking, or cooking, or use bottled water.

E. coli bacteria contamination can occur when increased run-off water enters a drinking water source. It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system or a failure in the water treatment process.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.