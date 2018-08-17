× Fayetteville Man Sentenced For Role In January Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Thursday (Aug. 16) to five years in prison for his role in a January shooting that injured one person.

Cory Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to one count of accomplice to armed robbery — a Class B felony.

Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Martinez to 15 years with 10 suspended, leaving him to serve five years in the state Department of Correction.

Martinez will serve a 10-year suspended sentence once he’s released from prison.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped felony charges of accomplice to first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Martinez’s co-defendant, Jon Galyean, was sentenced earlier this month to 15 years in prison for accomplice to first-degree battery and robbery.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back told Fayetteville police he was trying to buy a handgun Jan. 17 from Galyean and Martinez when they robbed him at gunpoint.

Police said the man had recently bragged to Galyean and Martinez about receiving a $2,200 settlement.

The pair later met the man and asked him if he wanted to get high, but Galyean reached inside his jacket and pulled out a gun, according to police.

The man said Galyean pointed the gun at his face and demanded money. They began to fight and the victim was shot in the back.

The man said Galyean also yelled “I’m going to kill you,” according to police.

The man was treated at Washington Regional medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.