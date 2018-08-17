× Fort Smith Police Arrest Double-Homicide Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police have arrested one man and are searching for another linked to to a double-homicide last month at the West Apartments complex.

Neirod Medlock, 19, was arrested in connection with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of residential aggravated burglary — all felonies.

Fort Smith police have initiated a nationwide search for the second suspect, Marcus Collins, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.