Fort Smith Police Arrest Double-Homicide Suspect
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police have arrested one man and are searching for another linked to to a double-homicide last month at the West Apartments complex.
Neirod Medlock, 19, was arrested in connection with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of residential aggravated burglary — all felonies.
Fort Smith police have initiated a nationwide search for the second suspect, Marcus Collins, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collins, 29, is asked to call the police department at 479-709-5100.
Individuals with information may also call Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME, where information leading to an arrest in this case may lead to a cash reward up to $1,000.00
Police were called about 3:55 a.m. on July 26 to 4118 N. 50th St. for a shooting, where they found 26 year-old Brionna S. Belcher and 43-year-old Jonathan Harris dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Medlock was being held Friday (Aug. 17) at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.