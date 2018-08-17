Hogs Take Timeout To Eat Ice Cream At Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--- The Arkansas Razorback football team spent the afternoon with their smallest fans.

Kids got a special treat at Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest Friday (Aug. 18).

Seniors on the Razorback football team are preparing to battle it out on the turf this upcoming fall, but they took a timeout to eat ice cream with kids fighting battles of their own.

In between bites of ice cream, the senior Hogs signed autographs and took pictures with kids at the hospital.

Head Razorback Coach Chad Morris said, "Football is just what we do it's not who we are, it's about taking the platform we've been given and giving back to our

community."

And though these kids may be small, Coach Morris said these small fans make a big impact on his team.

"We'll get on the bus here in just a few minutes and you'll look at our players as they get on the bus, they walked off the bus thinking I get to go impact their lives, they'll get back on the bus thinking wow how fortunate we have it to be on this platform," said Morris.

The Razorbacks ended their visit by of course, calling the Hogs.