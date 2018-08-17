× Judge: Fayetteville Schools Have 5 Days To Redact & Release Wendt Records

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A judge has given the Fayetteville School District five days to redact records related to its investigation into former superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt before it must release the records to the public.

Circuit Judge Tom Cooper on Friday (Aug. 17) denied a temporary restraining order from Shae Lynn Newman, who sued last month to keep her records private after the district sought to release the records in response to several Freedom Of Information Act requests.

Newman accused Wendt of sexual harassment in March. The School Board fired him in June for breach of contract for derogatory comments against a fellow employee, which violated district policy, according Susan Kendall, attorney for the School Board.

Judge Cooper said the redactions should focus on Newman’s family and third parties unrelated to the sexual harassment investigation. Her name won’t be redacted.

Newman’s lawyer, Suzanne Clark, filed a complaint July 11 in Washington County Circuit Court arguing that releasing the records amounted to an unwanted invasion of privacy.

Clark argued that the records deal with the woman’s role as a victim of sexual harassment, and not her discipline or termination while working for the district.

“The records … contain graphic text messages that are exceptionally personal in nature,” Clark wrote in the complaint.

“Such information would subject the plaintiff and her family to embarrassment, harassment, and could impact her employment and relationships with friends.”

After receiving several FOIA requests regarding the district’s investigation of Wendt, school officials determined the woman’s personnel file was a “job performance record” and therefore releasable, according to Clark’s complaint.

The woman asked for an opinion from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who later affirmed the district’s decision to disclose the records.

However, Rutledge noted that the woman’s “name should be redacted as a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

Earlier this month, Wendt sued Newman for making false claims about his alleged sexual harassment, which he said damaged his career. He’s seeking $850,000 in lost wages.

The state Supreme Court appointed Cooper, a judge from Ashdown, to hear the case after Washington County circuit judges resigned.