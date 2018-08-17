The Weather This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend will be split 50/50. With the exception of some locally dense fog on Saturday morning, we'll see mostly dry weather and sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

On Sunday, the next storm system arrives from the west with more showers and thunderstorms spreading across the entire area. Storms will arrive after Noon and continue into the afternoon and evening.

Flash flooding will once again be a possibility on Sunday into Monday. Thankfully, next week looks drier with mostly sunny skies and slightly lower temperatures for most of the week.

-Garrett