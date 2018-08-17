Truck Vs. 7-Foot Long Wild Hog In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted the aftermath of a truck vs. wild hog crash on Facebook.

OHP in the Facebook post says that the crash happened Thursday (Aug. 16) in Cowlington on US59 in LeFlore County.

The driver only received non-life threatening injuries, but the wild hog did not survive.

OHP says the truck was totaled after striking the nearly 7-foot long wild hog that was in the middle of the roadway.

OHP is reminding drivers to always be cautious while driving and be prepared for anything.