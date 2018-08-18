× AR: 2 Juveniles Killed When Vehicle Struck By Train

CORNING, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say two juvenile girls were killed when the vehicle they were in was struck by a train in northeast Arkansas on Friday (Aug. 17) afternoon.

A state police report says the two were eastbound on Clay County Road 154 in Corning. The 2001 Chevrolet came to a railroad crossing about 4 p.m. and failed to yield to a northbound train. The train struck the vehicle on the passenger side and it overturned.

The report does not identify the girls or release their ages.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told KAIT-TV both girls were high school seniors.