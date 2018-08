× Benton County Teen Missing

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for 17-year-old Matthew Craig who is reported as “missing/runaway.”

Craig was last seen leaving Mariano Road in Bentonville, according to the BCSO.

He was wearing black jogging pants and a salmon color T-shirt. He’s 6-feet-1-inch tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is please contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Central Communication at 479-273-5532.