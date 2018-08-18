Fans Injured Waiting For Backstreet Boys Concert At WinStar Casino

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — Emergency crew are responding to reports of fans injured while waiting for a Backstreet Boys Concert at WinStar Casino.

According to reports, the outdoor venue for the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees concert was evacuated after the storm coming in caused a structure to collapse and fall onto guests waiting.

Everyone who was injured was treated at the scene, according to reports.

Kevin Richardson, a member of the Backstreet Boys, tweeted about the situation and said that the status of the show is to be determined.

WinStar World Casino spokesperson statement: