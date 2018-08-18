Fans Injured Waiting For Backstreet Boys Concert At WinStar Casino
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — Emergency crew are responding to reports of fans injured while waiting for a Backstreet Boys Concert at WinStar Casino.
At 5:00 p.m., WinStar World Casino and Resort officials began evacuation of the outdoor concert venue after observing that lightning was within four miles of the casino. All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm. However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff’s warnings.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., the storm hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses with 70-80 mile an hour winds and heavy rain. 14 people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Two have already been released.
Love County emergency responders, Lighthorse Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are on scene.
We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm.