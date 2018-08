× FULL INTERVIEW: Morris Breaks Down Final Scrimmage

Arkansas officially breaks camp Saturday night but the last bit of major work was done earlier in the day as the Razorbacks held their second and final scrimmage of the fall inside Razorback Stadium.

First year head coach Chad Morris did not name a starting quarterback but did offer some insight as to what his timetable could be.

