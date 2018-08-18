Stormy Skies For Sunday

Waves of scattered showers and storms are expected to move in Sunday morning and last on-and-off throughout the day. Some waves could be strong to severe.

The first waves should mainly hold off until after sunrise, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the first half of the day. Later in the afternoon, once the atmosphere replenishes its energy, more rounds will be likely.

Some storms have the potential to be severe. The main threats will include some gusty winds and hail. The tornado risk is extremely low.

After all the waves sweep through, another 1-2 inches of rain could be possible.

A few showers may linger into Monday. The middle of the week looks mainly dry. Another system will move in Thursday, although it looks fairly weak.

-Matt