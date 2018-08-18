× XNA Flight Returned After Odor On Plane

Highfill (KFSM)– An American Airlines flight that departed this morning headed to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was diverted back to Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport this morning after an odor was smelt on the plane.

Airport Director, Kelly Johnson said the flight returned to the airport between 6:00 and 6:45 this morning and emergency crews were not called to the scene.

Johnson said 70 people were aboard the flight and the plane is being inspected at the airport.

The flight is expected to to depart XNA at 9:15 a.m.