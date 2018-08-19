5NEWS Weather Watch Latest

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Tornado warnings have been dropped, but there is a storm brewing in Crawford County, north of Van Buren, per Meteorologist Joe Pennington.

Tornado warning cancelled for Washington County. However, strong storms will be pushing through and is considered a dangerous situation.

Sequoyah County’s Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also cancelled.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks. Prairie Grove and West Fork are under a Tornado Warning until 5 p.m. CDT.

