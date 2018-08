Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) Clarksville had some flooding and Johnson County was under a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service for some time Sunday (Aug. 19) evening.

Families were told to take cover.

Clouds moved in quickly and with it came rain, hail and flash flooding in the Clarksville area.

Viewers sent in photos from Dardanelle, near Scranton, Lamar and other areas.