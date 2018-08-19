× Fort Smith Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident on Moody Road and Painter Lane in Fort Smith, according to a preliminary fatality report by the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

ASP responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 18).

Paul D. Allen, 50, was on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west on Moody Road. A driver in a 1999 Ford F-150 crossed into westbound traffic and hit Allen head-on, according to the ASP report.