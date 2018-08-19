× FSPD: Person Of Interest Sought In Convenience Store Robbery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are trying to identify a person involved in an aggravated robbery at a convenience store at 1549 North Greenwood.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on August 13, 2018, according to police.

A preliminary investigation shows that the suspect entered the business and produced a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect is between 5’10” to 6′ tall, has a medium build, and a tattoo above his left eye with the word “blessed.”according to investigators.

Police would like to speak with the person about their involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.