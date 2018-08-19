× Little Rock Police Investigating 4 Shootings Overnight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The city of Little Rock had four shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, August 19.

Around midnight on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) responded to call of a shooting at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

Contact was made with a 18-year-old male victim who told officers that he was walking through a vacant lot in the area of 41st and Potter. He heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg, but made a statement that he did not see who was shooting.

The victim was able to walk home where his mother took him to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

There is no suspect information and no further details have been released on the shooting.

Following the first shooting, police responded back to UAMS around 2 a.m. about another shooting victim.

They made contact with a 38-year-old male who was shot in the lower leg.

He told officers that he was in his vehicle in the area of 1700 Johnson when he heard several shots and realized he had been shot.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Detectives are currently working to develop suspect information on this case and warrants are possible in the near future.

The shooting was possibly the end result of an argument the victim was involved in earlier in the night.

At 4:40 a.m., a Little Rock Police officer was in the area of 36th and Barrow when he heard several shots fired.

The officer circled the area and when he approached Lehigh Court, he could hear someone yelling for help. He located a victim who was leaning on a mailbox and asking for help.

The 27-year-old male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to the stomach, and the officer immediately began to render help until MEMS could arrive. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim was able to tell the officer that his step brother shot him after an argument took place. Officers then located the step brother inside a home on Lehigh Court, and he was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery 1st Degree.