× Mercy Hospital Working On Keeping It Cool During “Chiller” Repair

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A component of Mercy Hospital’s air conditioning unit called “chillers” are not working and hospital personnel confirmed to 5NEWS that they are working on the situation.

Also, only a portion of the hospital is impacted, and NOT the entire hospital.

Fans have been brought to the hospital and placed in locations where needed to ensure patients and personnel are comfortable, said the hospital spokesperson.

No word on when the units will be running at full capacity, but they are working getting everything up to speed as soon as possible.