Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Road work along Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Huntsville Road could cause delays for commuters beginning Monday (Aug. Aug. 20) in Fayetteville.

A section of Huntsville Road, from Morningside Drive to Highway 16, will be closed for asphalt work.

Crews will be out from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next four days.

Detour signs will be posted to help drivers navigate the area.