University Of Arkansas Campus Crosswalk Safety

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The start of fall classes at the University of Arkansas means increased traffic and people on streets around campus.

U of A campus personnel are reminding drivers to use extra caution around -- especially in the first days of a new semester as everyone adjusts to a new environment.

It's a state and city law that drivers must yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, but that doesn't mean you can count on them to stop when you step into the road.

"The only thing that kinda' concerns me is when we're walking across Garland where the cars kinda' stop for you when there's another car in the far lane ... sometimes it's hard for them, you kinda' have to hesitate to cross," said Freshman Patrick Hernandez, "but other than that it's been all good here in Fayetteville."

Although cars are the biggest concern, students also said it's important to watch out for bicycles in traffic, a crosswalk, as well as an occasional skateboarder.