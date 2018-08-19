× WATCH: Rain Chances Continue

A system along the Oklahoma Panhandle brings another day filled with rain chances for our area. Widespread showers and storms move into NW Arkansas around 11AM, and into the River Valley after noon. These will last through the beginning of the afternoon. A break from the rain is possible for a few hours. This will help refuel the atmosphere leading to strong storms after 7PM. Rain will linger through Monday, then we dry out for a few days.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storm threat today is a Level 1 out of 5, with possible strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. This storms will be stronger this evening, rather than the widespread showers later this morning.

Futurecast 10AM - Showers and storms reach our area, most likely hitting NW Arkansas first.

Futurecast 1PM - Scattered showers and storms continue into the early afternoon.

Futurecast 8PM - After a break from the rain, another round of possibly strong storms moves in after 7PM.

Estimated rain totals from Sunday and Monday may be over 0.5".

Rain lingers into Monday, before a quick break from the rain.

-Sabrina