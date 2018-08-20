Alleged Intruder Breaks Into UA Students’ Apartment Twice In Same Night, Watches One Sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A break-in at The Vue on Stadium Drive, off-campus housing for the University of Arkansas, has four students terrified after a intruder is caught on video.

The incident happened early Sunday (Aug. 19) morning around 3:30 a.m., while the residents were home.

One of the students says one of her roommates forgot to lock their door before heading to bed.

The footage was all caught on a nest security camera installed by one of the student's mothers.

The mother shared the video showing the intruder coming in the front door of the student's apartment twice in the same night on Facebook.

Her post has since been shared more than 6,000 times and has over 200,000 views.

The video shows the suspect come into the apartment and look around for a bit, then leaving.

The same surveillance video shows the suspect creeping back into the apartment ten minutes later, where one of the girls was awoken by the man lifting up her blankets.

When she woke up the suspect walked out of the apartment.

The Vue apartments released the following statement to 5NEWS:

On behalf of the management of The Vue, we are greatly relieved that our residents are safe. Resident safety is of the utmost importance to us. We have sent out an email to all our residents reminding them that it is important to take steps to protect themselves and their belongings by making sure all doors and windows in their home are locked at all times. The investigation into this incident is being handled by the authorities. For information, please contact Sergeant Murphy.

The video has not been fully released yet by police.

Lt. Gary Crain, UAPD spokesman, told 5NEWS that the suspect could be connected to a burglary at the Duncan Ave. off-campus housing in Fayetteville as well.