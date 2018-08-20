× Silver Alert Issued For Missing Russellville Couple

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Russellville couple.

Lee and Elizabeth Hopkins were last seen at 204 S. Inglewood Ave.

Police said they may be traveling in a 2018 Red Buick Encore with Arkansas plates of USA JYZO.

Lee Hopkins, 87, is 5-foot-6, about 160 pounds, balding and has blue eyes. Elizabeth Hopkins, 90, is 5-foot-2, about 135 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Russellville police at 479-968-3232.