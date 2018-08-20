× Benton County Murder Suspect Arrested On Drug Charges

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Siloam Springs man charged with capital murder on drug charges.

Cody Wade Wise, 29, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 18) in connection with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles and unlawful use of a communication device — all felonies.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wise in 2015 for allegedly killing Ronnie Kultgen of Garfield.

Authorities said Wise shot Kultgen and buried him in Madison County. Wise was free on a $250,000 bond.

Last week, a Washington County Circuit Judge ordered the sheriff’s office to turn over phone records from a detective who sent inappropriate texts to a witness in Wise’s murder case.

Wise was being held Monday (Aug. 20) at the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has a hearing on his drug charges set for Sept. 24 in Benton County Circuit Court.