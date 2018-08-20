× Carroll Electric: Up To 845 Lost Power Monday Morning After Truck Hit Lines

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — More than 800 people were without power Monday morning after a power outage at a Carroll Electric substation.

Nancy Plagge, spokesman for Carroll Electric, confirmed that customers were without power Monday morning. She said the cause was a truck that tore down two sections of their lines.

Plagge said a dump truck dumping gravel hit the lines. She said most of the power has been rerouted and restored to many of the affected customers as of about 8:50 a.m., but those in the immediate area of the damage will be out for a few more hours until the lines themselves can be put back up.

An outage map on the Carroll Electric website showed 845 without power as of 8:25 a.m. That number was reduced to about 94 in the Garfield area and 76 in Benton County by 8:50 a.m.

Plagge didn’t have an estimate on when the problem would be fixed, but Mayor Bill Edwards of Centerton tweeted that “they are aware and working to resolve the issue.”