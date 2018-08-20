Fayetteville VA Hospital Holds Second Town Hall About Impaired Pathologist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A second town hall brought out veterans and family to the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville with questions following the firing of a pathologist accused of being impaired on the job.

Dr. Robert Morris Levy was fired in April following a DUI arrest in Oct. 2017 which was ultimately dismissed. Levy denied being impaired while on duty.

In March 2016, an employee reported Levy for being impaired, which Levy contends was the only time he showed up drunk to work. He was immediately removed from clinical care and, in July 2016, entered an in-patient treatment facility. He was reinstated once his treatment was completed.

Following his firing, officials with the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced an investigation in more than 33,000 of Levy's cases, which affect about 20,000 veterans.

During the town hall Monday (Aug. 20), Dr. Kelvin L. Parks, interim director for the VA Medical Center, said just over 7,400 cases had been reviewed. Parks said a total of 8 missed diagnoses have been discovered, up one from the last report in June.

The case reviews are expected to take until the end of the year.

A third community town hall has been scheduled for Sept. 24 at 8:00 a.m.