Flavors – Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week’s Flavors. Today we are at Juan's in Fort smith, and they're known for their Tex-Mex flavor, and we couldn't wait to check them out.

The owner, Will Anderson, shared with us what makes Juan's a place to keep coming back to. “We're not authentic Mexican food, we're Tex-Mex, but we are authentic to Fort Smith. We strive to offer an excellent experience, and I think that when you come to Juan's we try really hard to make that happen."

"The food that we make today is going to taste just like it did in 1985 or 1995 when you came here with your family for the first time. From an appetizers point of view we have some things which are kind of unique to the area. First and foremost is our cheese dip, we have what we call our Chili Con Queso, and it's a yellow cheese dip. But it's like nothing else like you've had in Fort Smith, or probably anywhere else."

"We also offer some unique appetizers in the form of fried cauliflower, and we couple that with our cheese dip, it's one of our most popular items. From an entree point of view our most popular item is something called the Chile Relleno. It is kind of like a gigantic jalapeno popper, and it's absolutely wonderful. Its probably kept us in business over the last 40 years."

"We also have something called the Vera Cruz, at a lot of restaurants around town you will find something called the Steven Special, and it's essentially a rice topped with chicken and cheese. We have a new dessert that we're rolling out called a Bolsaipilla it's something that we've invented. It's our Sopaipilla injected with a homemade cream cheese filling drizzled in caramel, powdered sugar, and cinnamon."

"To the people who have been coming here for the last 40 years, thank you from the bottom of my heart. We are incredibly blessed to have such a loyal customer base of people who love our food, love our story, and are passionate about keeping that going. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you."

Until next time I'm Megan Graddy with for this week's Flavors.

Segment Sponsored By: Juan's Mexican Restaurant